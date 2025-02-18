Breaking: Hospitals urging people not to overwhelm ERs during flu surge

Congratulations, March 2 is your day: A free book giveaway honors Dr. Seuss' birthday

Dr. Seuss has a present for you, as long as you were born on his birthday
FILE - Barb Tack, of the Ashtabula County District Library, reads "Cat in the Hat" during a Dr. Seuss event in Ashtabula Township, Ohio on March 22, 2014. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Barb Tack, of the Ashtabula County District Library, reads "Cat in the Hat" during a Dr. Seuss event in Ashtabula Township, Ohio on March 22, 2014. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)
Nation & World
By MARK KENNEDY – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. Seuss has a present for you — as long as you were born on March 2.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which last year offered 10,000 free copies of "The Cat in the Hat" to babies born on March 2, will expand the offer this year to anyone with that birthday. Dr. Seuss, born Theodor Geisel, was born on that day in 1904. His books, such as "Green Eggs and Ham" and "The Cat in the Hat," remain popular decades after his 1991 death.

Those born on March 2 who register at SeussPledge.com can choose to have a personalized book sent to them or gift their free copy to children in underserved communities.

“The expansion of the Birthday Pledge allows us to bring Dr. Seuss books to many more readers because, ‘The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go,’” said Susan Brandt, president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises in a statement.

Books donated for the pledge will be co-funded by Dr. Seuss’s longtime publishing partner, Random House Children’s Books. The interior of each book will include a personalized message that commemorates the recipient’s Seussian birthday and encourages them to read every day

Participants must submit their full name, email address, mailing address and phone number and upload proof of a March 2 birthdate.

The offer is on a first-come, first-served basis, capped at 20,000 copies. Entrants must be at least 18 and legal residents of the 50 states or Washington, D.C.

In Other News
1
Book Review: 'Disposable' a journey through the inequities exposed by...
2
All 80 aboard a Delta jet survive after it burst into flames on a...
3
New jazz fellowship honors the genre's elders and gives them each an...
4
Leader of cultlike Zizians linked to 6 killings ordered held without...
5
The USAID shutdown is upending livelihoods for nonprofit workers...