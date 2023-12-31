Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi is declared winner of election that opposition wants redone

Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi was re-elected for a second five year term on Sunday winning the presidency with X percent of the vote, said the election commission
Nation & World
By SAM MEDNICK and JEAN-YVES KAMALE – Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi won reelection with more than 70% of the vote, the country's election commission said Sunday.

The preliminary results of the Dec. 20 election were announced in the capital, Kinshasa, amid demands from the opposition and some civil society groups for the vote to be rerun due to massive logistical problems that put the validity of the outcome into question.

Tshisekedi was followed by businessman Moise Katumbi, who received 18% of the vote, and Martin Fayulu, who received 5%. Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege, a physician renowned for treating women brutalized by sexual violence in eastern Congo, got less than 1%.

The election had more than a 40% turnout with some 18 million people voting. The results will be sent to the constitutional court for confirmation, election chief, Denis Kadima said.

___

Mednick reported from Dakar, Senegal

In Other News
1
Off-duty police officer is killed in North Carolina after witnessing a...
2
American democracy has overcome big stress tests since the 2020...
3
US forces kill alleged attackers after Yemen's Houthi rebels fire at a...
4
Sydney and Auckland are the first major cities to ring in 2024 as war...
5
Putin lauds Russian unity in his New Year’s address as Ukraine war...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top