Congo trains 3,000 new army recruits amid Rwanda tensions

Representatives from the two countries met over the weekend in Angola where they agreed to “maintain dialogue." Other peace talks are expected to resume in Kenya next week. However, Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said representatives of M23 will not be allowed to take part unless conditions are met.

“The M23 must withdraw from occupied positions before being reintegrated into the process like other armed groups,” he told journalists over the weekend.

In Goma on Monday, North Kivu military spokesman Lt. Gen. Guillaume Djike Kaiko said more than 3,000 people had stepped forward to join the military's efforts against M23.

Among them was Clarisse Mahamba, a 19-year-old who said she's been interested in the military since childhood and wanted to serve her country.

“I see that things are not going well in our country,” she told The Associated Press. “I saw the Rwandans coming to invade us because I was in Rumangabo. I saw how our soldiers were suffering, I fled and that’s why I have also joined the military service.”

Edison Butsira, 27, has a college degree in economics but said he wants to follow the example set by young Ukrainians who took up arms to defend their country.

“Young people decided to abandon their activities — they left to enlist in their army to fight because Ukraine was invaded,” Butsira told AP. “Here I also gave up my job and I joined my friends to go fight.”

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi also has called on his citizens to mobilize against “Rwandan aggression” in Rutshuru territory on Thursday.

“We must be aware that no one but ourselves will save our nation and that this requires from each of us a mobilization all around," he said on RTNC radio.

___

Associated Press writer Jean-Yves Kamale in Kinshasa, Congo, contributed.

Credit: Moses Sawasawa Credit: Moses Sawasawa

Credit: Moses Sawasawa Credit: Moses Sawasawa

Credit: Moses Sawasawa Credit: Moses Sawasawa

Credit: Moses Sawasawa Credit: Moses Sawasawa

Credit: Moses Sawasawa Credit: Moses Sawasawa

Credit: Moses Sawasawa Credit: Moses Sawasawa

Credit: Moses Sawasawa Credit: Moses Sawasawa

Credit: Moses Sawasawa Credit: Moses Sawasawa