Confederate monument removed from city hall in Louisiana

"It's been 99 years right now, and that's way too long for that to have remained in place," Fred Prejean, president of Move the Mindset, a group created to pushed for the statue's removal, The Advertiser reported.

In 1980, outgoing Mayor Kenny Bowen wanted to move the statue to what was then the new Lafayette city hall. Although United Daughters of the Confederacy gave the statue to the city in 1922, the group fought the move, partly because Mouton's father once had owned the statue's site.

The group delayed the move until Dud Lastrapes took office, then got a permanent court order forbidding any move unless it was needed for road work or the land was sold, The Advertiser has reported.

Residents asked the city in 2016, during a national movement to remove Confederate statues, to get Mouton's away from City Hall. But, after the United Daughters threatened a lawsuit, the City-Parish Council backed down.

That prompted the creation of Move the Mindset and other groups to raise awareness about the statue’s Jim Crow-era history, the treatment of Black people during that period and the negative implications of having a Confederate statue at an entrance to Lafayette's downtown.

Sixteen members of Move the Mindset filed papers in 2019 to intervene in the 1980 injunction, arguing that the group’s unconditional donation of the statue left it without any legal right to fight a move.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory asked lawyers to investigate options and in 2020 the City Council endorsed removal. The city joined Move the Mindset in the legal fight against the 1980 injunction,

Attorney Jerome Mooroux with Fred and Ola Prejean react as the statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton is removed on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Lafayette, La. The statue was moved from the front of city hall where it has stood for 99 years. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP) Credit: Scott Clause Credit: Scott Clause

After 99 years at the corner of Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue in downtown Lafayette, the statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton is removed. Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Scott Clause /The Daily Advertiser via AP) Credit: Scott Clause Credit: Scott Clause

The statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton is removed on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Lafayette, La. The statue was moved from the front of city hall where it has stood for 99 years. (Scott Clause /The Daily Advertiser via AP) Credit: Scott Clause Credit: Scott Clause

The statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton is removed on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Lafayette, La. The statue was moved from the front of city hall where it has stood for 99 years. (Scott Clause /The Daily Advertiser via AP) Credit: Scott Clause Credit: Scott Clause

The statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton is removed on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Lafayette, La. The statue was moved from the front of city hall where it has stood for 99 years. (Scott Clause /The Daily Advertiser via AP) Credit: Scott Clause Credit: Scott Clause

Councilman Glenn Lazard, Fred Prejean, and Councilman Pat Lewis are seen during a press conference outside city hall Friday, July 16, 2021 in Lafayette, La. The statue of a Confederate general will be moved from in front of a city hall in south Louisiana where it has stood for 99 years. News agencies report that the United Daughters of the Confederacy signed a settlement Friday agreeing to move the statue of Gen. Alfred Mouton or let the city of Lafayette do so. Noon Friday was the deadline for that group to turn over the names of Alfred Mouton Chapter members, with a trial scheduled July 26. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP) Credit: Scott Clause Credit: Scott Clause

The statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton is removed on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Lafayette, La. The statue was moved from the front of city hall where it has stood for 99 years. (Scott Clause /The Daily Advertiser via AP) Credit: Scott Clause Credit: Scott Clause

The statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton is removed on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Lafayette, La. The statue was moved from the front of city hall where it has stood for 99 years. (Scott Clause /The Daily Advertiser via AP) Credit: Scott Clause Credit: Scott Clause