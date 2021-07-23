springfield-news-sun logo
Confederate bust moved from Tennessee Capitol building

The bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest rests in the State Capitol Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. The State Building Commission on Thursday gave approval for the relocation of the Forrest bust to the Tennessee State Museum, a final step in a process that has taken more than a year since Gov. Bill Lee first said it was time for the statue to be moved. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Credit: George Walker IV

Nation & World | 23 minutes ago
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI, Associated Press
A decades-long fight has been resolved in Tennessee, over the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader that stood in a place of honor inside the state's Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader that had been displayed prominently inside of the Tennessee Capitol for decades was removed from its pedestal on Friday.

The image of Nathan Bedford Forrest has sparked protests ever since its installation in 1978. Some called for adding historical context, while others, including Republican Gov. Bill Lee, successfully argued for having it moved to the Tennessee State Museum, just north of the Capitol.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune before the Civil War as a Memphis slave trader and plantation owner. After the war, he was a leader of the Klan, which terrorized Black people, reversing Reconstruction efforts and restoring white power in the South.

The busts of Union Navy Adm. David Farragut and U.S. Navy Adm. Albert Gleaves also were moved to the museum on Friday, part of an agreement that military leaders shouldn’t be displayed in the Capitol.

Tennessee’s Black legislative caucus was particularly vocal about how painful it was to walk past the bust, displayed prominently between the House and Senate chambers, as they carried out their work each day.

“Removing the likeness of Nathan Bedford Forrest from a place of honor in Tennessee’s Capitol is a symbol for much needed reconciliation. No doubt we have work to do to achieve equality and justice for all people, but today’s vote shows that progress is possible," said Sen. Raumesh Akbari, a Black lawmaker from Memphis who chairs the Senate’s Democratic caucus.

Tennessee’s State Building Commission voted 5-2 to remove the busts on Thursday, the final hurdle in a months-long process.

Activist Justin Jones gives praise to God in front of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust in the State Capitol Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn., after the removal of the bust was approved by by the State Building Commission. Jones led protests over the summer of 2020 to have the bust removed. A decadeslong effort to remove the bust from the Tennessee Capitol cleared its final hurdle Thursday, with state leaders approving the final vote needed to allow the statue to be relocated to a museum. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Credit: George Walker IV

Workers prepare scaffolding in front of a bust of Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest at the State Capitol Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. A decadeslong effort to remove the bust from the Tennessee Capitol cleared its final hurdle Thursday, with state leaders approving the final vote needed to allow the statue to be relocated to a museum. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Credit: George Walker IV

