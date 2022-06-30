Coney Island's Luna Park to expand, introduce 3 attractions

As part of the expansion, Luna Park will also introduce a 50-foot (15-meter) Sky Chaser Ropes Course and pedestrian plazas that will increase the size of the park by 50%, using land that has been vacant for almost half a century.

Coney Island's original Luna Park was destroyed by a fire and then sold in the 1940s, but the park was reborn in 2010 with the construction of a new Luna Park, which has been evolving and expanding since then.

“We’ve been blessed to be in the amusement park industry and overall entertainment for more than five generations,” Zamperla said. “So for us to be here and to be really associated with the revitalization and really kind of rebirth of Coney Island is extremely exciting and a great honor.”

The new attractions, excluding Tony's Express, are still under construction, but Zamperla said he hopes the new rides and plazas will be open to the public by the middle of summer.

Combined Shape Caption Alessandro Zamperla, president & CEO of Central Amusement International, above, rides "Tony's Express," named after his grandfather Antonio, at his company's construction site in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption Alessandro Zamperla, president & CEO of Central Amusement International, above, rides "Tony's Express," named after his grandfather Antonio, at his company's construction site in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption Construction is underway in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption Construction is underway in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption Alessandro Zamperla, president & CEO of Central Amusement International, sits in one of his new rides named after his grandfather Antonio at his company's construction site in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption Alessandro Zamperla, president & CEO of Central Amusement International, sits in one of his new rides named after his grandfather Antonio at his company's construction site in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption Alessandro Zamperla, president & CEO of Central Amusement International, tours the construction site of his company's new rides in amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption Alessandro Zamperla, president & CEO of Central Amusement International, tours the construction site of his company's new rides in amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption Construction is underway in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption Construction is underway in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption Pedestrians pass as construction continues in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption Pedestrians pass as construction continues in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption Construction is underway in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption Construction is underway in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption Construction is underway in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption Construction is underway in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption Construction is underway in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption Construction is underway in the amusement park district of Coney Island, Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Luna Park in Coney Island will open three new major attractions this season alongside new recreational areas and pedestrian plazas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo