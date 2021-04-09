Coney Island attractions reopen after losing year to virus

“It’s a great honor for us to be able to bring some joy into the life of many New Yorkers ... to be able to come in, have fun, smile again, which they haven’t done in a while,” Vourderis said at the opening ceremony, where federal, state and city officials enthused about rides, hot dogs and summer fun.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader — and Brooklyn native — Chuck Schumer recalled riding his bike to the boardwalk as a boy. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she'd have happily gotten up at 3:40 a.m. to make it to the reopening. City Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said he planned to ride the Cyclone for the first time since his teenage years.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the reopening “one of the best days of the year.”

“Coney Island comes back, the rides come back and now New York City will come back. You can feel it,” the mayor said before taking a spin on the Cyclone himself.