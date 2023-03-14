Conductor of train that killed woman cleared of wrongdoing

Amy Adams, 41, had boarded a Bay Area Rapid Transit train at the Powell Station with her dog tethered to her waist by a leash. As the doors were closing, she stepped out, but the dog stayed on the train. The train took off, and Adams was dragged and pulled onto the tracks and killed on Sept. 13, 2021. The dog was not injured, BART officials said.

Adams appeared to be waving at someone moments before the train started moving, they said. A witness told KGO-TV that he saw the woman being dragged and a man who was hysterical on the platform who told him the woman killed was his girlfriend.