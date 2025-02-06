Conductor Daniel Barenboim says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

FILE - Argentine-born pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim poses during an interview at La Scala theatre in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Feb 6, 2025
X

Conductor Daniel Barenboim says he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The 82-year-old issued a statement Thursday on Instagram.

He has appeared more frail since 2022, canceling scheduled performances that included a new production of Wagner's Ring Cycle in Berlin.

“I am planning to maintain as many of my professional commitments as my health permits,” he wrote. "As ever, I consider the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra my most important responsibility. It is essential for me to ensure the orchestra’s long-term stability and development. I will continue to conduct the Divan whenever my health allows me to. At the same time, I will take an active role in ensuring that the Divan has the opportunity of working with excellent conductors going forward. I have been navigating this new reality of mine and my focus is on receiving the best available care.”

A child prodigy pianist who made his Carnegie Hall debut at 1957 at age 14. Barenboim has been chief conductor of the Orchestre de Paris (1975–89) and music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (1991–2006) and Milan’s Teatro alla Scala (2011–14) and general music director of the Berlin State Opera (1992-2023).

He founded the West–Eastern Divan Orchestra with academic Edward Said in 1999 to promote understanding between Israelis and Palestinians.

FILE - Daniel Barenboim conducts the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, which is composed of Israeli and Arab musicians, during a rehearsal at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Aug. 22, 2003. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

FILE - Musical director of the Berlin opera house, Daniel Barenboim, left, kisses the Russian soprano Anna Netrebko during a press conference for the opera "Manon" in Berlin, Germany, on April 20, 2007. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

