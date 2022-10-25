Condition of Texas teen shot eating hamburger 'touch and go'

Police have said Brennand was responding to an unrelated disturbance when he saw Cantu inside a car he believed had evaded him the day before during an attempted traffic stop. Brennand said he suspected the car was stolen.

Police have said that although registration plates didn’t match the vehicle Cantu was operating, the car itself was not stolen.

Crump said the Bexar County district attorney told the family that the officer was looking for a Hispanic teen with a bowl haircut and he profiled Cantu. The district attorney's office told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it does not publicly comment on the facts of pending cases.

“This is the part that hurts, is that he was profiled and he was violently injured over it,” Eric Cantu said.

Crump said the teen “is continuing to fight for his life on life support.”

The teen's mother, Victoria Casarez, said she doesn't know how many times her son was shot. She said four bullets were were found in his body, including one lodged near his heart.

She said has been wounded in his stomach, diaphragm, lungs, liver and arm.

“He's just mutilated and it hurts us to see our son this way,” she said.

Brennand has been released from jail on bond. A message left with Brennand's attorney was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Brennand was charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official because there was also a passenger in Cantu's vehicle. The passenger was unharmed.

This story has corrected the spelling of the first name of Erik Cantu’s father to Eric Cantu instead of Erik.

Credit: Sam Owens Credit: Sam Owens

