Concussion sidelines 49ers' Bosa in wild-card game at Dallas

Bosa was rushing Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott from the left side when he was crunched in the head and neck area as Jones came from the other direction late in the second quarter Sunday. Bosa stayed down for a couple of minutes before flashing a thumbs-up as he prepared to leave the field.

The 49ers' sack leader during the regular season went to the locker room before halftime and was ruled out early in the third quarter.