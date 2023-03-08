Concert venue where 2 died in stampede has license denied

There was no response to an email requesting comment sent to the Main Street Armory.

“Your contracted event security guards were unable to control the crowd as they were running, which in turn caused a human stampede,” according to the city's letter to Scott Donaldson, which said he had violated a licensing requirement to maintain order at the site.

The city's deputy corporation counsel, Patrick Beath, said criminal and regulatory investigations are under way.

“In addition to the police investigation, the Rochester Fire Department and code enforcement teams are inspecting the building and reviewing photographic and video evidence of the concert to determine if there were any fire code or building code violations at the property,” Beath said at the news conference.

The fortress-like armory was built from 1905 to 1907 and was initially used by the U.S. Army. It hosted sporting events throughout the 20th century before being shut down for several years starting in the late 1990s, partly because it lacked a fire-suppression system at the time. It began hosting concerts and other events in 2005 after undergoing extensive renovations.

Smith said its main arena is meant to have a capacity of about 5,000 people.

“The bottom line is, lives were lost, and we need to take steps to make sure that no lives are lost in the future if this was indeed something that was preventable,” he said.

Fatal crowd surges at large events have turned deadly before, including one at a 2021 concert by rapper Travis Scott in which 10 people died.