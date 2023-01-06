Con artist pleads guilty in phishing plot that duped authors

“Through impersonation and phishing schemes, Bernardini was able to obtain more than a thousand manuscripts fraudulently,” Williams said.

Bernardini, who hasn't publicly explained his motives, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. As part of his guilty plea, he agreed to pay restitution of $88,000.

Authorities say the scheme began sometime around August of 2016 and continued until last January, when he was arrested.

Bernardini created fake email accounts by registering more than 160 internet domains that, prosecutors said, “were confusingly similar to the real entities that they were impersonating, including only minor typographical errors that would be difficult for the average recipient to identify during a cursory review.”

He impersonated hundreds of people over the course of the scheme, obtaining more than a thousand manuscripts through his deceit.

Works by Margaret Atwood and Ethan Hawke were among those targeted.

What made the plot more mystifying was that no attempts were apparently made to sell the stolen manuscripts.

In the indictment, Bernardini was described as working in London for a “major, international, US-based publishing house.” A LinkedIn profile for a Filippo B. said he worked for Simon & Schuster, which had said that it was “shocked and horrified” by the fraud.