Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards

The 2024 CMT Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Nation & World
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards:

Video of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine”

Male video of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Group/duo video of the year: Dan + Shay, "Save Me the Trouble"

Collaborative video of the year: Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Breakthrough female video of the year: Ashley Cooke, “Your Place”

Breakthrough male video of year: Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison”

CMT performance of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor” from 2023 CMT Music Awards

June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award: Trisha Yearwood

In Other News
1
South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities...
2
US treads carefully in responding to Hong Kong's new national security...
3
Trial to begin against railroad over deaths in Montana town where...
4
What to stream this week: Billy Joel sings, Dora explores and 'Food...
5
Lakers' LeBron James sits out with flu, Anthony Davis hurts eye in 1st...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top