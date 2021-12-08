Company weeds out competition, bakes 850-pound pot brownie

MariMed Inc. said the massive confection is 3-feet-by-3-feet (.9-meters-by-.9 meters) square and 15 inches (38 centimeters) tall, weighs 850 pounds (385 kilograms), and contains 20,000 mg of THC.

The brownie was also made to celebrate the launch of the company's new line of cannabis-infused edibles, called Bubby’s Baked, according to a statement from the Norwood-based company that also has facilities in several other states.