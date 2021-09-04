Companies: $26B settlement of opioid lawsuits to move ahead

The next step is trying to get local governments to sign on to the deal and agree not to continue their lawsuits. This phase is to last until Jan. 2. After that, the companies will again decide whether enough have joined to implement the deal.

Saturday's milestone came days after a judge gave initial approval to a settlement worked out in bankruptcy court between OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and some 3,000 plaintiffs. That deal could be worth $10 billion over time.

In all the cases, governments have agreed to put most of their shares toward drug treatment and education programs and other measures to fight the epidemic.

This year, there have been three trials on governments' claims over opioids, though none have reached a verdict. More similar trials are queued up for this year and next.

____

The day of the week has been corrected to Saturday in the opening paragraph.

Caption FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at the Cardinal Health, Inc. corporate office, in Dublin, Ohio. Four companies say they'll move ahead with a $26 billion settlement of lawsuits over the opioid crisis. An announcement from drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson came Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings