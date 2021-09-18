Communists, observers report violations in Russian election

Although the Communists generally support Kremlin initiatives in the parliament, their gaining seats would be a loss of face for United Russia. The Communists are seen as potentially benefiting from the “Smart Voting” program promoted by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his team, which aims to undermine United Russia by advising voters on which candidates are in the strongest position to defeat United Russia's candidates.

However, it's unclear how effective the program will be after Apple and Google removed Smart Voting apps from their stores under Kremlin pressure. Authorities previously blocked access to its website. Navalny's organizations have been declared extremist, blocking anyone associated with them from running for office, thereby eliminating most significant opposition candidates from the election.

In St. Petersburg, voter Pavel Ivanov said he had access to the service and followed its advice to vote for a small party that “does not meet my preferences to the full extent but (will) present a certain opposition to the ruling party.”

Zyuganov said the party has tallied at least 44 incidents of voting violations and the Communists have applied for permits to hold protests next week after the voting ends Sunday.

On Saturday, the news website Znak said a resident of the Moscow region was offering 1,000 rubles ($15) to people who voted for United Russia. The publication said it called the man, who said the payment would come if the caller provided evidence of their vote through a messaging app.

The Golos movement cited reports from its observers and local news media of an array of apparent violations, including ballots being stored overnight in a cabinet with a broken door and of envelopes for storing ballot tallies appearing to have been opened and then resealed.

On the first day of voting Friday, unexpectedly long lines formed at some polling places, and independent media suggested this could show that state institutions and companies were forcing employees to vote.

But despite those lines, overall turnout appeared to be desultory. Pamfilova, the elections commission head, said about 25% of the electorate had cast ballots by 3 p.m. Saturday, about halfway through the voting.

Some voters participated, but with little sense of involvement.

“I vote every year. What is happening in the end does not depend on us, nothing depends on us," Nikolai Martemyanov, a resident of the Siberian village of Desyatove, told The Associated Press.

Media in St. Petersburg on Friday reported on suspected cases of “carousel voting,” in which voters cast ballots at several different polling stations. An AP video journalist saw the same voters, believed to be military school students, at two different polling stations; one of them said the group had gone to the wrong polling station at first.

A local Russian election commission member posted a video in which a man appeared to have tried to cast several ballots and then was confronted by a poll worker. The man in the video said he had obtained his ballots at a subway station.

Irina Titova in St. Petersburg and Yulya Alekseeva in Desyatovo contributed to this story.

Caption Chechen women wait to fill their ballots in a voting booth at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Grozny, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday is the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev) Credit: Musa Sadulayev Credit: Musa Sadulayev

Caption A man casts a ballot at a polling station at the Kazansky railway station during the Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption A Chechen man reads his ballots in a voting booth at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Grozny, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev) Credit: Musa Sadulayev Credit: Musa Sadulayev

Caption Members of an election commission, wearing gear to protect against coronavirus, enter a residential building as they come to visit a voter who wanted to vote at home during a parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday, Sept.19 will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Caption FILE - In this file photo taken on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov speaks to the media prior to a session at the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament, in Moscow, Russia. The head of Russia's second-largest political party is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament, in which his party is widely expected to gain seats. Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov said on Saturday, the second of three days of voting in the election, that police and the national elections commission must respond to reports of "a number of absolutely egregious facts" including ballot-stuffing in several regions. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption A woman prepares to cast her ballot during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local parliaments elections at a polling station situated in an old palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Caption Chechen women read their ballots a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Grozny, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev) Credit: Musa Sadulayev Credit: Musa Sadulayev

Caption Chechen women receive their ballots at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Grozny, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev) Credit: Musa Sadulayev Credit: Musa Sadulayev

Caption An elderly woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Grozny, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev) Credit: Musa Sadulayev Credit: Musa Sadulayev

Caption A Chechen woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Grozny, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev) Credit: Musa Sadulayev Credit: Musa Sadulayev

Caption People vote at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Grozny, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev) Credit: Musa Sadulayev Credit: Musa Sadulayev

Caption Nikolai, a local citizen drives his animals out to the pasture on his way to vote at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Bogandinskoye village in Tyumen region, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Sergei Rusanov) Credit: Bogandinskoye Credit: Bogandinskoye

Caption Members of an election commission come to an elderly family to help them attend a voting at their house in Starozolotovsky village, 160 km (100 miles) north of Rostov-on-Don during the Parliamentary elections , Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday is the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A woman reads her ballot as a member of an election commission stands near at a house in Starozolotovsky village, 160 km (100 miles) north of Rostov-on-Don during the Parliamentary elections , Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday is the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Members of an election commission walk to help an elderly person to vote at its house in Starozolotovsky village, 160 km (100 miles) north of Rostov-on-Don during the Parliamentary elections , Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday is the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Villagers cast their ballots in a street of Starozolotovsky village, 160 km (100 miles) north of Rostov-on-Don during the Parliamentary elections, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday is the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A man casts his ballot at his house in Starozolotovsky village, 160 km (100 miles) north of Rostov-on-Don during the Parliamentary elections , Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday is the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption An elderly woman prepares to cast her ballot near her house in Starozolotovsky village, 160 km (100 miles) north of Rostov-on-Don during the Parliamentary elections , Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday is the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Two women read a ballot preparing to vote in Starozolotovsky village, 160 km (100 miles) north of Rostov-on-Don during the Parliamentary elections , Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday is the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A man casts his ballot during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local parliaments elections at a polling station situated in an old palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Caption A man casts his ballot in a hall in front of his apartment during a parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday, Sept.19 will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Caption Members of an election commission walk in a street to visit voters who wanted to vote at home during a parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday, Sept.19 will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin