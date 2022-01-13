Communal funeral planned Sunday for Bronx fire victims

“There’s lots of emotion — lots of emotion — as we go back and forth about where to bury them, here or taking them back home," said Haji Dukuray, the uncle of Haja Dukuray, who died with her husband and three children.

Dukuray’s own family had been conflicted but in the end will bury their loved ones in the United States.

“This is unprecedented. There’s a lot of emotion in those conversations, whether it’s amongst us here, or it’s among the families in the Gambia,” he said.

Sera Janneh's family, meanwhile, was planning to bury her in Gambia.

“It just was so difficult,” said the 27-year-old's father, Tijan Janneh. “But we have a good community, and the city, the Bronx, the whole America, the whole world right now — they all pray for us.”

The dead who have yet to be laid to rest also include a 2-year-old boy, a mother who died with three of her children, and a husband and wife whose four children are now orphans.

Alhagie Ebou Cham, the president of the United Gambians Association and an honorary consul for Gambia, said his government was ready to assist in any way it could, including repatriation of the deceased if families so choose.

The medical examiner's office said all the victims suffocated from the thick smoke that poured out of a third-floor apartment, where officials say a malfunctioning electrical space heater sparked the fire. Many people escaped the 19-story building, but others died as they tried to make their way down the smoke-choked stairs.

Difficulties in identifying the dead and contacting their next of kin complicated making funeral plans, as did the sheer number of victims, Kabba said.

Outside the apartment building, passersby stopped at a makeshift memorial with flowers and photos of the people who perished and some of those still in hospitals.

While families of those who died planned burials, community activists pleaded for more help for survivors of the blaze. Some have been having trouble getting services or getting what they need, particularly cash, the advocates said at a news conference.

Multiple entities have been raising money for those affected by the fire. It takes time to set up a system to distribute money equitably, said Salim Drammeh of the Gambian Youth Organization, a Bronx-based group that has raised over $1 million through an online campaign.

AP video journalist Joseph B. Frederick contributed.

Caption Pictures of victims of an apartment building fire are displayed at a memorial in the Bronx borough of New York, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Many of the victims of New York City's deadliest fire in years are still awaiting burial after funerals began with services for two children killed by Sunday's blaze in a Bronx apartment building. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Caption People look at a memorial for the victims of an apartment building fire near the site of the fire in the Bronx borough of New York, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Caption A person looks at a memorial for the victims of an apartment building fire near the site of the fire in the Bronx borough of New York, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Community leaders have been huddling to make arrangements for the 17 dead. They included eight children. The vast majority of the dead had ties to the West African nation of Gambia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)





Caption This photo provided by the NYC Department of Buildings on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, shows charred walls and debris in a third-floor hallway at the Bronx apartment building which suffered a fatal fire on Sunday, in New York. The fire damaged only a small part of the 19-story building, but victims succumbed to smoke pouring through the building through an open door. (Ryan J. Degan/NYC Department of Buildings via AP)