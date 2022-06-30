Commission report blasts decision to cull all Denmark's mink

The commission also said in its 1,649-page report that Mogens Jensen, the minister in charge of farming who eventually resigned over the mink cull, gave "incorrect information."

The findings could ultimately mean that lawmakers decide whether current or former members of government should get a reprimand or face impeachment proceedings that are rarely used in Denmark.

Although that could take days, if not weeks, the publication of the report was top news in Denmark. Frederiksen — who with other key officials has been interviewed by the commission set up in December 2020 — is scheduled to hold a press conference Friday on the issue.

The three-member commission also recommended in its report that 10 top civil servants should face disciplinary actions.

Frederiksen's government announced the cull in early November 2020. Jensen resigned Nov. 18, hours after a first probe made it clear that the necessary legislation wasn’t in place , and the government scrambled to build political consensus. On Dec. 25, 2020, a parliament majority finally voted the legislation enabling the culling . The following month, lawmakers granted mink farmers a compensation of nearly 19 billion kroner ($2.7 billion).

Danish mink farms were the world’s biggest supplier of mink fur, accounting for 40% of global production. Most of exports went to China.

