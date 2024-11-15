Commanders fail on crucial fourth down vs. Eagles, and signature win under Daniels will have to wait

Jayden Daniels juggled the snap, scrambled to his right and was hammered out of bounds by linebacker Zack Baun.

The Eagles took over on downs. The defining win for the Commanders under Quinn and Daniels has to wait.

Shortly after that misfire, Saquon Barkley rushed for the first of his two fourth-quarter touchdowns to give division-leading Philadelphia a two-score lead, and the Eagles (8-2) sent the Commanders (7-4) to their second straight loss, 26-18 on Thursday night.

“Bold call,” Quinn said. “I'd also say we were prepared for that moment. Didn't love the execution. But we've been an excellent fourth-down team. Going into it, we knew we'd have to take our shots against a tough division team on the road. We didn't like the execution or the result. But we were prepared for that.”

Plan B was the field goal.

Zane Gonzalez, promoted off the practice squad with Austin Seibert dealing with a hip injury, made a 45-yarder in the third quarter for a 10-3 lead. Quinn decided not to give him another shot from about 44 yards out for a 13-12 lead.

“To be the heavy hitters that we want to be, you've got to be able to close,” Quinn said. “How do you learn the lesson to close? That's what we're going to become. You knew this adversity was coming. It just does.”

Daniels finished 22 of 32 for 191 yards and a late touchdown pass. He was intercepted by safety Reed Blankenship late in the fourth, setting up Barkley's second TD.

As for the decisive fourth-down call, Daniels said, “I'm always a part of, hey let's go for it.”

It was a frustrating night for Daniels and top receiver Terry McLaurin, who exceeded 100 yards receiving in last Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh for the fourth time in the past eight games, accumulating 113 on five catches.

McLaurin had just one catch for 10 yards against the Eagles and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

“It happens,” McLaurin said. “I can only control what I can.”

Quinn said he would give the Commanders a couple of extra days off ahead of the stretch run. The Commanders play four of their next five games at home, starting Nov. 24 against Dallas.

They need a breather.

While the Eagles had the earliest bye in the NFL in Week 5, the Commanders have the latest in Week 14, and the injuries are piling up after a relatively healthy start to the season.

“I feel like we'll respond great,” Daniels said. “We'll rest up and get back to it.”

___

