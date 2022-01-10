Comedians, friends, co-stars react to death of Bob Saget

"Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad." — Marc Maron, via Twitter

"Bob Saget… Just the funniest and nicest..." — Jon Stewart, via Twitter

"Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget." — Gilbert Gottfried, via Twitter

"Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family." — Kat Dennings, via Twitter

"You couldn't find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated." — Kathy Griffin, via Twitter

"R.I.P. buddy....Life can turn to (expletive) in one moment. My heart aches for his whole family. In often a ruthless business he was historically not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career." — Richard Lewis, via Twitter

"I had the pleasure of a once in a lifetime candid interaction with Bob Saget and Norman Lear a few months ago that had a warmth generally reserved for long time friends. Every story I heard about Bob was confirmed that night. His dark humor, generosity, and love for ppl." — Jeremy O. Harris, via Twitter