Comedian Bobby Moynihan has a picture book coming out

Moynihan's picture story “Not All Sheep Are Boring!” will be published Sept. 20 by Putnam Books for Young Readers. Julie Rowan-Zoch is providing illustrations for a book featuring adventure-seeking, jetpack-wearing sheep.

“I am pleased as punch to help this little Toad tell his story, Not All Sheep are Boring! Also, just a reminder to keep an eye on Pierre the Sheep. He’s shifty," Moynihan, who currently appears in the sitcom “Mr. Mayor,” said in a statement Thursday.