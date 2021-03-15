Comcast signs deal with LA 2028 Olympic organizers

Comcast, which bought NBC in 2011, joins Delta Airlines as the second major sponsor for the LA organizing committee. Financial details of the deal weren't made public. Delta's contract, signed last year, was worth a reported $400 million.

NBC is closing out a contract worth $4.38 billion for the 2012-2020 Olympics, and next year will start on a $7.75 billion deal that extends its rights through 2032.