Colton Herta matches dad, grabs pole in tight IndyCar field

Simon Pagenaud was fourth behind his Team Penske teammate Newgarden, while Sebastien Bourdais and Pato O'Ward rounded out the Fast Six.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, making his second IndyCar start and first on a street course, qualified 23rd. He also avoided qualifying last a week ago — small victories, Johnson said.

NEW CONTRACT

Team Penske has signed Will Power to a contract extension that takes him at least through 2023 and crosses one of the names off of Roger Penske's to-do list.

Simon Pagenaud is also in a contract year for Penske's IndyCar team, as is Brad Keselowski on the NASCAR side. Keselowski last year signed a one-year extension that put him right back into another round of negotiations.

But in IndyCar, both Power and Pagenaud went into the year as former Indianapolis 500 winners and series champions hoping to continue at Team Penske. It expanded this year to four cars to include rookie Scott McLaughlin. Penske typically prefers to run three-car operations.

Power has 39 career victories and is six pole positions away from tying Mario Andretti’s career record of 67.

"I really love being with the team and they've been very loyal to me," Power said.

