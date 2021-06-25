Colosseum tourists can go underground to see 'backstage'

Restoration work by teams of engineers, surveyors, construction workers, architects ad archaeologists was interrupted during part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tod's founder Diego Della Valle responded several years ago to an Italian government call for private sector funding for restoration projects in light of the country's inability to come up with the cash to care for its immense art and archaeological treasures.

Della Valle also paid for a multi-million-euro (dollar) cleaning of the Colosseum, a monumental project which removed decades of soot and grime which made the arena look dull and dreary.

Last month, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini detailed a project to build a lightweight stage inside the area so visitors can admire the ancient monument from a central viewpoint. The stage will be retractable.

The original arena had a stage, but it was removed in the 1800s for archaeological exploration of the underground level. The new stage will also allow for holding cultural events that the minister said would be respectful of the Colosseum as a symbol of Italy.

A visitor poses in front of the newly restored lower level of the Colosseum, during an event for the media, in Rome, Friday, June 25, 2021. After 2-and-1/2 years of work to shore up the Colosseum’s underground passages, tourists will be able to go down and wander through part of what what had been the ancient arena’s “backstage.” (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

A view of the newly restored lower level of the Colosseum, in Rome, Friday, June 25, 2021. After 2-and-1/2 years of work to shore up the Colosseum’s underground passages, tourists will be able to go down and wander through part of what what had been the ancient arena’s “backstage.” (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Tod's Diego Della Valle admires the lower level of the Colosseum, in Rome, Friday, June 25, 2021. Italy’s culture minister on Friday formally announced the completion of work to shore-up and restore the underground section, in the presence of the founder of Tod’s, the shoe-and-luxury-goods maker, who has footed the bill. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

