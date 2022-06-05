springfield-news-sun logo
Colorful pageant, street parties to cap Platinum Jubilee

The crowd watch a film of Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Nation & World
By SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Royal fans are hoping for an appearance by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace after a colorful street pageant through London on Sunday

LONDON (AP) — Royal fans were hoping for an appearance by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace after a colorful street pageant through London on Sunday, the final day of a holiday weekend celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Thousands of performers will parade along a three-kilometer (nearly two-mile) route from Horse Guards Parade down the Mall to Buckingham Palace, telling the story of the queen's life with dance, vibrant costumes, carnival music and giant puppets.

Festivities will begin with the ringing of bells at Westminster Abbey, and a military band will lead the gilded gold state coach, a horse-drawn carriage that transported the queen to her coronation 69 years ago.

The monarch won't take part in the pageant, but archival video of her will be broadcast at the coach's windows.

Royal fans braved the wet, chilly weather and camped out on the Mall overnight to secure the best view of the pageant. Some came for the celebrities due to perform, while others say they want to be part of a historical moment.

“It’s part of history it’s never going to happen again. It’s something special, so if you are going to do it you’ve got to go big or go home," said Shaun Wallen, 50.

The queen hasn't appeared in public for the Platinum Jubilee events since Thursday, when she smiled and waved on Buckingham Palace's balcony with her family. She has limited her appearances in recent months due to what the palace describes as “episodic mobility issues.”

Still, she delighted the country when she appeared in a surprise comedy video that opened a concert Saturday staged in front of Buckingham Palace. In the video, the monarch had tea with a computer animated Paddington Bear — and revealed that, just like the furry character, she was partial to marmalade sandwiches and liked to keep them in her handbag.

Diana Ross and the rock band Queen headlined the star-studded tribute concert, which also featured Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli.

On Sunday, celebrities including Ed Sheeran will belt out “God Save The Queen” outside Buckingham Palace as a finale to the pageant. Many hope that the monarch will make a second balcony appearance to round off the weekend of celebrations.

___

Jo Kearney contributed to this report.

Brian May performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Drones make shapes above the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Diana Ross performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Crowds watch the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Niklas Halle'n/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince William, Prince George, center, and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Prince George, right, and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

