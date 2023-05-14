Colorado's Feltner has skull fracture, concussion from line drive

Black said Feltner was “still fairly lucid” and was texting with his teammates, his parents, team medical staff and the manager on Saturday. Black said he thinks Feltner will be back with the team on Monday or Tuesday.

“He just needs time to let the fractures heal and the concussion to diminish,” Black said. “From everything that I’ve been told here this morning, things are looking up.”

Feltner is 2-3 with a 5.86 ERA.

Right-hander Riley Pint was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, where the 25-year-old reliever has a 7.41 ERA in 13 appearances this season.

“At some point, we’re going to need a starter for Ryan’s spot,” Black said. “We’ll go through that process this week.”

