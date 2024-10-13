Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter leaves game against Kansas State with apparent shoulder injury

Hunter returned to the sideline and briefly stood behind coach Deion Sanders before surrendering his helmet and again walking off the sideline with a member of the team's medical staff.

Hunter hauled in Shedeur Sanders' pass on a crossing pattern for a 14-yard gain at midfield and ran full speed into safety Daniel Cobbs. He held onto the ball but signaled to the sideline that he needed a sub.

On the broadcast, ESPN said the medical team was evaluating Hunter's right shoulder, but there was no immediate word from the Buffaloes on his injury or his status.

Hunter has rarely taken off a snap this season and is in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race.

Last season Hunter missed three games with a lacerated liver after taking a hard hit against Colorado State.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football