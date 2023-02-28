Colorado supermarket shooting suspect has schizophrenia

The defense brief was filed in response to the district attorney's request to allow another prosecution expert to conduct a different kind of evaluation of Alissa. Dougherty alleges that Alissa has refused to participate in some of his treatment at the hospital, including talking about the March 22, 2021, shooting and participating in group sessions and sometimes also refusing one-on-one meetings. He wants a forensic neuropsychological evaluation to be done on Alissa to know if his refusals are the result of mental illness or a conscious choice to not participate.

Alissa is accused of opening fire outside and inside a King Soopers store in the college town of Boulder, killing customers, workers and a police officer who rushed in to try to stop the attack. Alissa, who lived in the nearby suburb of Arvada, surrendered after another officer shot and wounded him, authorities said.

Alissa is charged with murder and multiple attempted murder counts for also endangering the lives of 26 other people. He has not been asked yet to enter a plea and his lawyers have not commented about the allegations.

Investigators have not revealed a possible motive. They said Alissa passed a background check to legally buy a Ruger AR-556 pistol six days before the shooting.