Colorado shooting victim 'wanted to save the family I found'

Patrons of Club Q have said the bar offered them a community where they felt celebrated, but that the shooting shook their sense of safety.

The shooting suspect — Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22 — was visibly injured during his initial court appearance on Wednesday. He was ordered held without bail. Formal charges have not been filed and Aldrich has not spoken about the shooting.

“I want to support everyone who has known the pain and loss that have been all too common these past few years," James said. “My thoughts are with those we lost on Nov. 19, and those who are still recovering from their injuries.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the first openly gay man elected governor in the United States, appeared on two Sunday morning TV shows saying he would support increasing licensing requirements for semiautomatic weapons, improving mental health services and better use of red flag laws that allow courts to remove weapons from people having mental health crises and who may be a danger to themselves and others. He also urged the toning down of anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric.

“We know that when people are saying incendiary things, somebody who’s not well-balanced can hear those things, and think that what they’re doing is heroic when it’s actually a horrific crime that kills innocent people,” Polis said on NBC's ‘Meet the Press.’

James ended the statement by urging young members of the LGBTQ community to be brave.

“Your family is out there. You are loved and valued," James said. “So when you come out of the closet, come out swinging.”

