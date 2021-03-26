Colorado shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase

“Their actions saved other civilians from being killed,” Dougherty said about the officers. “They charged into the store and immediately faced a very significant amount of gunfire from the shooter, who at first they were unable to locate.”

More charges will be filed against the suspect, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, in the coming weeks in connection with the shots fired at officers, Dougherty said.

John Mark Eagleton, owner of Eagles Nest Armory in the Denver suburb of Arvada, said in a statement that his store was cooperating with authorities as they investigate. The suspect passed a background check conducted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation before purchasing a gun, Eagleton said.

Authorities previously said Alissa purchased a AR-15-style gun on on March 16, six days before using it in the shooting. The other weapon the attacker had was a 9 mm handgun.

"We are absolutely shocked by what happened and our hearts are broken for the victims and families that are left behind. Ensuring every sale that occurs at our shop is lawful, has always been and will always remain the highest priority for our business,” Eagleton said in the statement.

Alissa was convicted in 2018 of misdemeanor assault after he knocked a fellow high school student to the floor, climbed on top of him and punched him in the head several times, according to police documents. He was sentenced to probation and community service.

Colorado has a universal background check law covering almost all gun sales, but misdemeanor convictions generally do not prevent people from purchasing weapons. If Alissa had been convicted of a felony, his gun purchase would have been prohibited under federal law.

An arrest affidavit said Alissa bought a Ruger AR-556 pistol, which resembles an AR-15 rifle with a slightly shorter stock.

Alissa, who lived in Arvada, was born in Syria in 1999, came to the U.S. as a toddler and later became a U.S. citizen, according to two law enforcement officials. He would need to be a citizen to buy a gun. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Dougherty, the district attorney, said Friday that the FBI and other agencies were looking into the background of Alissa and the victims and didn’t yet have information to share.

The AR-15-style gun was recovered inside the supermarket and is believed to have been used in the attack, said a law enforcement official briefed on the shooting who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Alissa made his first court appearance Thursday, where his public defender asked for the mental health evaluation but provided no details about Alissa's mental health. He is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder over shots fired at a police officer who was not hurt.

Alissa entered court in a wheelchair, presumably because of a gunshot wound to the leg he got in the gunbattle with police. He was last seen handcuffed and being led out of the supermarket by police Monday. He had removed all clothing except his shorts before being taken into custody, and his leg was bloody.

A rifle, a green tactical vest and a handgun were recovered inside the store, according to the arrest affidavit.

Alissa was treated at a hospital before police transferred him to jail. He has since been moved to a jail outside Boulder County due to safety concerns stemming from threats made against him, county sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield said in a statement Friday.

Alissa is jailed without bail and has not entered a plea, which will come later. His next court hearing will not be scheduled for two to three months to allow his attorneys to evaluate his mental state and evidence collected by investigators.

Officer Eric Talley's funeral has been scheduled for Tuesday in the city of Lafayette. Talley, 51, who joined the Police Department in 2010, had seven children.

___

Anderson reported from Denver. Associated Press writers Brady McCombs and Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City, Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long in Washington and AP staff members from around the U.S. contributed to this report. Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Boulder, Colo., Police Department Chief Maris Herold heads back into headquarters after a news conference to outline the ongoing investigation into the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store outside police headquarters Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Ten people were killed in the shooting at the supermarket on Monday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, appears before Boulder District Court Judge Thomas Mulvahill at the Boulder County Justice Center in Boulder, Colo. on March 25, 2021. Three days after he was led away in handcuffs from a Boulder supermarket where 10 people were fatally shot, Alissa appeared in court for the first time and his defense lawyer asked for a mental health assessment "to address his mental illness." (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP, Pool) Credit: Helen H. Richardson Credit: Helen H. Richardson

Signs, floral bouquets and tributes stand along side a police cruiser parked in front of the Boulder, Colo., Police Department in honor of fallen officer Eric Talley, who was one of 10 victims in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store, before a news conference about the ongoing investigation outside police headquarters Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

University of Colorado Police Department officer D. Matthews stands near a cruiser covered in floral bouquets and tributes to Eric Talley, a Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer killed with nine others in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store, before a news conference about the incident outside police headquarters Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Boulder County, Colo., District Attorney Michael Dougherty heads back into police headquarters after a news conference to outline the ongoing investigation into the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store outside the police station Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Ten people were killed in the shooting at the supermarket on Monday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, appears before Boulder District Court Judge Thomas Mulvahill at the Boulder County Justice Center in Boulder, Colo. on March 25, 2021. Three days after he was led away in handcuffs from a Boulder supermarket where 10 people were fatally shot, Alissa appeared in court for the first time and his defense lawyer asked for a mental health assessment "to address his mental illness." (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP, Pool) Credit: Helen H. Richardson Credit: Helen H. Richardson