Colorado Senate hopeful 'argumentative' with police at party

Barnes wrote that Campana approached him and his partner and introduced himself simply as Gino. After the officers explained why they were there, Barnes wrote, “Gino then said that he was Gino Campana, and that he was on the Fort Collins City Council.” Campana also “made the comment that he did not want to read about this in the newspaper tomorrow morning,” Barnes wrote.

The officers asked Campana to break up the party, but wrote that he refused. "He said he didn’t want all these ‘children’ — and he kept referring to them as children throughout our contact — just randomly getting into vehicles and driving away if they hadn’t been checked for alcohol," the report states. “He then quickly added that no one had been served alcohol at his house, but that he couldn’t control whether people received alcohol or came to his house intoxicated already.”

Campana at one point asked police to bring a “meter” to measure the noise, arguing the party didn't have to be shut down, wrote officer Christopher Wagner. Eventually, police told Campana they were citing him for a noise violation and they needed his identification. Campana, they wrote, said it was inside the house and refused to get it.

“Campana said you’re not giving me a ticket and began to turn and walk away,” Wagner wrote. "I told Campana that he was very close to being arrested for Obstruction and that he needed to cooperate.”

Campana got his ID and sent someone to clean the trash in the street. Officers in his yard found a beer pong table where the “kids” were playing, but Campana said they were using water.