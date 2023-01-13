Colorado police officer accused of attacking disabled woman

Aurora officer Douglas Harroun, 32, was charged with third-degree assault against an at-risk adult following Wednesday's encounter, Sentinel Colorado reported. He is represented by the state public defender's office, which does not comment on open cases.

According to an arrest affidavit, Harroun and his wife were driving up to the apartment complex as the disabled woman was walking her unleashed dog in the middle of the road, forcing Harroun to drive slowly behind her as he approached the parking garage.