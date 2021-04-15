Colorado man to remain jailed after attack on US Capitol

Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled Wednesday that Jeffrey Sabol, 51, is a flight risk and could be a danger to the community if he were to be released. Sabol was ordered to be held pending a trial.

“To arm himself, he stripped a vulnerable police officer of his police baton. He then used that stolen police baton to force another officer away from his post and into a mob of rioters who proceeded to viciously attack him, leaving him bleeding from the head,” Sullivan wrote in the order.