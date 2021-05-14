Colorado man suspected in wife's death cast ballot for her

An arrest affidavit by Chaffee County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Claudette Hysjulien says the county clerk's office received a suspicious mail ballot in Suzanne Morphew's name in October. Sheriff's investigators saw the ballot, which had been mailed by the state to Suzanne Morphew, lacked Suzanne's signature, as required by law, but that Barry Morphew had signed it as a witness.

Morphew was interviewed by two FBI agents about the ballot in April. Asked why he sent it, he told the agents, “Just because I wanted Trump to win," according to the affidavit. “I just thought, give him another vote.”

Asked if he knew it is illegal to send someone else's ballot, Morphew replied: “I didn't know you couldn't do that for your spouse.”

The affidavit says Morphew faces two new counts: felony forgery and misdemeanor ballot fraud.

A separate arrest affidavit outlining the evidence leading investigators to believe Morphew is responsible for his wife’s death has been sealed. On Friday, Chief Judge Patrick Murphy issued an order giving prosecutors 14 days to respond to a new defense motion to limit public access to that affidavit.

Morphew is being represented by state public defenders, who in Colorado do not comment on their cases. His next scheduled court appearance in both the murder and fraud cases is on May 27.

At his last court appearance on May 6, prosecutors said they did not object to Barry Morphew, who is being held in a nearby jail, from being able to have contact with his two daughters as long as it was civil. Murphy allowed the contact but ordered that it could not be harassing.

Barry Morphew said the daughters needed their mother in the Facebook video.

In this still image from video, Barry Morphew, center, appears in court in Salida, Colo., Thursday, May 6, 2021. Morphew was arrested on Wednesday, May 5, in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who was last seen a year ago on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. (KUSA via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited