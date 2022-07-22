Colorado man pleads guilty to casting missing wife's ballot

In the voter fraud case, investigators said Barry Morphew filled out his missing wife's ballot because he thought Trump could use the extra vote. Trump lost Colorado to President Joe Biden by 14 percentage points.

"Just because I wanted Trump to win. I just thought, give him another vote. I figured all these other guys are cheating," he told an FBI agent who confronted him about the ballot in April 2021, according to court documents.

Trump has made repeated claims about fraud and "rigged" election results, but experts say there has been no evidence found of widespread fraud that would have changed the election's outcome.

Morphew also told the agent he didn't know it was illegal to fill out a ballot on behalf of a spouse.