Colorado Gov. Polis targets affordability in inauguration

In Colorado, Polis’s moderate bent might be the only check against a more progressive, Democratic majority.

In a tweet, GOP House Minority Leader Rep. Mike Lynch congratulated Polis but added: “we challenge you to defend the freedom/rights of ALL Coloradans." In a previous speech on the House floor, Lynch had asked that Colorado's conservative residents not be forgotten as Democrats tightened their grip on state government.

In the ceremony, Polis was introduced by bagpipes, two gay men's choirs, a prayer from the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe chairman, and ceremonial cannon fire. He was then sworn in aside his husband, first gentleman Marlon Reis, before the ceremony was capped by words from a rabbi. F-16 fighter jets then flew over the capitol.

After the 2022 election, Polis is now joined by two other LGBTQ governors, Maura Healey of Massachusetts and Tina Kotek of Oregon.

Polis holds broad popularity, having won nearly 60% of the vote in November in a state that was once inarguably purple. His appeal has raised questions of a future presidential run, questions he’s demurred from but hasn’t ruled out.

“It’s with great gratitude, love for Colorado, that I accept the responsibility of leading our incredible, amazing state, for the next four years,” said Polis, while sporting a tie of Colorado flags.

