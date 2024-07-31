BreakingNews
JUST IN: City of Xenia proposes acquiring Greene Memorial Hospital from Kettering Health

Correction: Election Security-Colorado Clerk story

In a story published July 31, 2024, about the beginning of Tina Peters’ trial, The Associated Press erroneously reported in the headline that her defense lawyer said she didn’t want to preserve election data
Nation & World
Updated 18 minutes ago
X

DENVER (AP) — In a story published July 31, 2024, about the beginning of Tina Peters’ trial, The Associated Press erroneously reported in the headline that her defense lawyer said she didn’t want to preserve election data. In opening statements, her lawyer said she did want to preserve the data.

In Other News
1
Putin called him a patriot. But who is Vadim Krasikov, a Russian...
2
British prime minister announces policing plan to deal with violent...
3
Election 2024 Latest: Trump on defense after race comments and Vance's...
4
Horse racing leaders consider Paris Olympics equestrian scandal a...
5
Israel says it has confirmed that chief of Hamas' military wing was...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top