Colorado AG: Probe finds Aurora Police racially biased

Attorney General Phil Weiser's office investigation, announced in August 2020, was the first of its kind launched under a sweeping police accountability law passed in Colorado the month before amid protests over the killing of George Floyd. It had begun several weeks before but was not revealed until the day that McClain’s parents filed a lawsuit against Aurora. The lawsuit alleges that police’s treatment of McClain, a 23-year-old massage therapist, was part of a pattern of racially biased policing that has involved aggression and violence against Black people.

The accountability law made it unlawful for police officers or other employees of government agencies to deprive people of their constitutional rights and gave the attorney general the power to enforce it. Under the law, if the attorney general finds an agency has “a pattern or practice” of violating people’s rights, the attorney general must notify the agency of the reasons for that belief and give it 60 days to make changes. If the agency does not make changes, the attorney general can file a lawsuit to force them.