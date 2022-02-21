Hamburger icon
Colombia's highest court rules to decriminalize abortion

Abortion-rights activists cheer outside the Constitutional Court while judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Abortion-rights activists cheer outside the Constitutional Court while judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Nation & World
By Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Colombia’s Constitutional Court has issued an order decriminalizing abortion, making the country fourth in Latin America to do so

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia's Constitutional Court issued an order Monday decriminalizing abortion, making the country fourth in Latin America to do so.

Under the ruling, abortions will be allowed up to 24 weeks of pregnancy in Colombia, a widely Roman Catholic country. The decision was announced in a press release by the court following a debate among the justices.

Before the ruling, Colombia allowed abortions only when a woman’s life was in danger, a fetus had malformations or a pregnancy resulted from rape.

Colombia’s court decision was called historic by activists in the country.

Elsewhere in Latin America, Argentina, Uruguay and Cuba also allow abortions without restrictions.

Latin America is also a region where some countries prohibit the termination of pregnancy without exception, like in El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

An anti-abortion rights activist holds a doll during a protest outside the Constitutional Court as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

An anti-abortion rights activist holds a doll during a protest outside the Constitutional Court as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

An anti-abortion rights activist holds a doll during a protest outside the Constitutional Court as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Anti-abortion activists protest outside the Constitutional Court as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The sign reads in Spanish "It's easy to support abortion when it's not you who they are going to kill." (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Anti-abortion activists protest outside the Constitutional Court as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The sign reads in Spanish "It's easy to support abortion when it's not you who they are going to kill." (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Anti-abortion activists protest outside the Constitutional Court as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The sign reads in Spanish "It's easy to support abortion when it's not you who they are going to kill." (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

An anti-abortion activist holds up a statue of a pregnant woman outside the Constitutional Court where pro-abortion rights activists also gather, as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

An anti-abortion activist holds up a statue of a pregnant woman outside the Constitutional Court where pro-abortion rights activists also gather, as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

An anti-abortion activist holds up a statue of a pregnant woman outside the Constitutional Court where pro-abortion rights activists also gather, as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Anti-abortion activists protest outside the Constitutional Court where they placed tiny, symbolic coffins as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Anti-abortion activists protest outside the Constitutional Court where they placed tiny, symbolic coffins as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Anti-abortion activists protest outside the Constitutional Court where they placed tiny, symbolic coffins as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

