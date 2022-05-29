Colombians choose a new president amid general discontent

This is the second presidential election in Colombia — Latin America's third most populous country — since the government signed a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC. But the divisive agreement was not a central campaign issue as matters like poverty and corruption garnered more attention.

It is Petro's third attempt to be the South America’s country president. He was defeated in 2018 by Duque, who is not eligible for reelection.

His victory would usher in a new political era in a country that has always been governed by conservatives or moderates while marginalizing the left due to its perceived association with the nation’s armed conflict. He was once a rebel with the now-defunct M-19 movement and was granted amnesty after being jailed for his involvement with the group.

He has promised to make significant adjustments to the economy, including a tax reform, as well as changes to how Colombia fights drug cartels and other armed groups. His main rival for most of the campaign has been Federico Gutiérrez, a former mayor of Medellin who is backed by most of Colombia’s traditional parties and ran on a pro-business, economic growth platform.

Gutiérrez has promised to fight hunger with the extension of subsidies and public-private alliances so that food that otherwise goes to waste is destined for the poorest.

A Gallup poll conducted earlier this month showed that 75% of Colombians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction and only 27% approve of Duque. A poll last year by Gallup found 60% of those questioned were finding it hard to get by on their income.

The coronavirus pandemic set back the country’s anti-poverty efforts by at least a decade. Official figures showed that 39% of Colombia’s 51.6 million residents lived on less than $89 a month last year, which has a slight improvement from the 42.5% rate from 2020.

Meanwhile, the country’s inflation reached its highest levels in two decades last month. Duque’s administration has justified April’s 9.2% rate for April by saying it is part of a global inflationary phenomenon, but the argument has not tamed discontent over increasing food prices.

“The vote serves to change the country and I think that this responsibility falls a lot on young people who want to reach standards that allow us to have a decent life,” Juan David González, 28, said after voting for the second time in a presidential election.

In addition to economic challenges, Colombia’s next president will also have to face a complex security issue and corruption, which is a top concern of voters.

The Red Cross last year concluded Colombia reached its highest level of violence in the last five years. Although the peace agreement with the FARC has been implemented, the territories and drug-trafficking routes that it once controlled are in dispute between other armed groups such as the National Liberation Army, or ELN, a guerrilla founded in the 1960s, FARC dissidents and the Gulf Clan cartel.

Duque’s successor will have to decide whether to resume peace talks with the ELN, which he suspended in 2019 after an attack killed more than 20 people.

Aware of voters’ corruption worries, real estate tycoon Rodolfo Hernández has placed the issue at the center of his campaign. Hernández, the former mayor of Bucaramanga, surprisingly rose in the final stretch of the campaign after promising to “clean” the country of corruption and to donate his salary.

The other candidates on the ballot are Sergio Fajardo, former mayor of Medellín and candidate for the center coalition; Christian leader John Milton Rodríguez, and the conservative Enrique Gómez.

Garcia Cano reported from Caracas, Venezuela.

Caption Federico Gutierrez, presidential candidate with the Team Colombia coalition, shows his ballot before voting, accompanied by his wife Margarita Gomez, and their son Pedro, during presidential elections in Medellin, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jaime Saldarriaga)

Caption Rodolfo Hernandez, presidential candidate with the Anti-corruption Governors League, casts his ballot during presidential elections in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mauricio Pinzon)

Caption FILE - Presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez of the Team Colombia coalition poses for a selfie with a supporter during a campaign rally in Chia, Colombia, Monday, May 16, 2022. Gutierrez, a former mayor of Medellin, is backed by most of Colombia's traditional parties and is running on a pro-business, economic growth platform. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

Caption FILE - Presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez of the Team Colombia coalition, waves at supporters during a campaign rally in Chia, Colombia, May 16, 2022. Gutierrez, a former mayor of Medellin, is backed by most of Colombia's traditional parties and is running on a pro-business, economic growth platform. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

Caption FILE - Supporters of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro of the Historical Pact coalition, attend a campaign rally in Fusagasuga, Colombia, May 11, 2022. Colombians emerging from the coronavirus pandemic are heading to the polls to pick their next president on Sunday, May 29, choosing from six candidates who all promise various degrees of change amid rising inequality, inflation, violence and a discontent with the status quo. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

Caption Mounted police patrol on the outskirts of Bogota ahead of weekend presidential elections in Colombia, Friday, May 27, 2022. According to Director of the Colombian Mounted Police, Gen. Jesus Alejandro Barrera, his force will ensure security in rural areas during elections. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Caption Voting booths are set up at Corferias, the main polling station in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, May 27, 2022. Colombians go to the polls May 29 to elect a new president. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Caption Voting booths are set up at Corferias, the main polling station in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, May 27, 2022. Colombians emerging from the coronavirus pandemic are heading to the polls on May 29 to pick their next president, choosing from six candidates who all promise various degrees of change amid rising inequality, inflation, violence and a discontent with the status quo. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Caption FILE - People walk past a campaign mural of presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernandez, representing the League of Anti-Corruption Governors, in Bogota, Colombia, May 20, 2022. Hernandez, the former mayor of Bucaramanga, rose in the final stretch of the Colombia's presidential campaign after promising to "clean" the country of corruption and to donate his salary among other measures. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

Caption FILE - Surrounded by bodyguards holding bulletproof shields, presidential candidate Gustavo Petro of the Historical Pact coalition speaks to his supporters during a campaign rally in Medellin, Colombia, May 20, 2022. With an emotional anti-establishment discourse and promises to boost state involvement in the economy, Petro has garnered a comfortable lead in polls as Colombia heads into the May 29 presidential election. (AP Photo/Jaime Saldarriaga, File)