Colombian nightlife workers demand end to virus lockdowns

According to Colombian merchants' association FENALCO, more than 27,000 bars and restaurants have shut down since the pandemic began, leading to hundreds of thousands of job losses.

Many of those who have kept their jobs are working for significantly smaller wages.

Leticia Ibague, a bar tender at the protest said she was a fulltime employee at a restaurant before the pandemic began, making around $400 a month plus tips, but is now only paid by shifts.

She makes about a third of her previous salary, and is worried that new taxes proposed by the government to pay for the costs of the pandemic will have an even greater hit on her earnings.

“We need to be allowed to work on weekends” Ibague said. “We are not getting support from the government so we need to work more hours to sustain our families.”

A plate reads in Spanish "Submission. Liquidation. Debts. Urgency. Unemployment," as restaurant and bar workers break plates to protest the nighttime lockdown that forces them to close early during the COVID-19 pandemic in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Credit: Fernando Vergara Credit: Fernando Vergara