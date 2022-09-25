springfield-news-sun logo
X

Colombian film wins San Sebastian festival's Golden Shell

Nation & World
20 minutes ago
The Colombian film “Los Reyes del Mundo” (“The Kings of the World”) has won the top award at the 70th San Sebastián film festival in Spain

MADRID (AP) — The Colombian film “Los Reyes del Mundo” (“The Kings of the World”) has won the top award at the 70th San Sebastián film festival in Spain.

Director Laura Mora’s feature was awarded the Golden Shell for best film at a ceremony late Saturday.

The film follows five young men from Medellín, Colombia’s second-largest city, trying to get ahead in life.

Japan’s Genki Kawamura won the best director prize for “Hyakka,” about a son and his mother who is diagnosed with dementia

The top acting awards went to two young actors in debut starring roles about difficulties in adolescence: Carla Quílez, in the Spanish film “La maternal,” and Paul Kircher in the French movie “Le Lycéen” (“Winter Boy”).

U.S. director Marian Mathias won the special jury prize with her debut feature, “Runner.”

Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

In Other News
1
Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power
2
Dave Caulkin, Associated Press photographer, dies at 77
3
Martinez runs for 4 TDs, K-State stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34
4
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean
5
Yankees star Judge needs 1 homer to tie Maris' AL mark of 61
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top