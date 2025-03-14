Breaking: Health department urges stricter tobacco licensing for sellers, cites youth use

Colombian diplomat hit by a stray bullet in Sao Paulo as a robbery attempt was taking place nearby

Authorities in Brazil say a Colombian diplomat has been wounded by a stray bullet in Sao Paulo
1 hour ago
SAO PAULO (AP) — A Colombian diplomat in Brazil was wounded by a stray bullet on Friday and hospitalized to undergo surgery, authorities said.

Vice Consul Claudia Ortiz Vaca was passing by a robbery attempt on a vehicle in central Sao Paulo, local police said. An off-duty police officer witnessed two suspects approach a car and intervened, security officials said in a statement. It’s unclear whether the gunshot came from the officer or one of the suspects, and where she was struck by the bullet.

The Colombian Consulate in Sao Paulo said in a statement that Ortiz Vaca was undergoing surgery and in stable condition.

One suspect was arrested, and the other escaped, according to police. Local authorities said they would investigate the case.

Violent street crime is common in Brazil, and foreigners sometimes become victims.

Last December, an Argentine tourist was shot in Rio de Janeiro after he mistakenly drove his car into a low-income community on his way to the Christ the Redeemer statue. Gastón Fernando Burlon, president of the Argentine Chamber of Student Tourism, was then taken to a local hospital.

