Colombian author García Márquez had secret Mexican daughter

Gabriel Eligio Torres García, who is also a nephew of the Colombian writer, said he has been in touch with Indira Cato through social media, though he has never met her in person.

“My cousins Rodrigo and Gonzalo told me about her casually during a reunion,” he said.

Other members of García Márquez’s family, cited by El Universal, said they had not spoken about the writer’s daughter previously out of “respect” for Mercedes Barcha who died in August 2020. Torres García said that Indira Cato’s mother, Susana, had also been discrete about her daughter’s lineage, to keep her away from the media spotlight.

Indira Cato is now a documentary producer in Mexico City. She won several awards for a 2014 documentary on migrants passing through Mexico.

“She leads a very artistic lifestyle, like many people in this family” said Shani García. “It makes us very happy that she has shined on her own.”