Colombia president asks to stop arrest of narco sought by US

Conservative former President Iván Duque last year extradited Úsuga to the U.S., calling him the "most dangerous drug trafficker in the world" and likening him to the feared Pablo Escobar who terrorized much of Colombia before his death in the 1990s.

Úsuga pleaded not guilty upon his arrival to the U.S. and is currently awaiting trial.

Petro has taken a different approach from his law and order predecessor. Since his historic election last year, the former leftist guerrilla has been pushing a plan for “total peace” that would include negotiating not only with that country's last main rebel group, the National Liberation Army, but also armed gangs like the Gulf Clan that continue to dominate and hold back development in Colombia's long neglected countryside.

He's also proposed shielding from extradition those willing to lay down their weapons and renounce criminal activity, a move that is bound to test a longstanding law enforcement alliance with Washington. Under Duque, Colombia extradited more than 500 individuals to the U.S.

Villadiego is wanted in the U.S. on multiple drug trafficking charges and in Colombia faces additional charges for homicide and forced recruitment of minors to commit criminal acts. Like his former boss Úsuga, he was a member of the right-wing United Self Defense Forces of Colombia who renounced violence as part of a 2004 peace deal. But he later returned to a life of crime as one of Úsuga's top lieutenants in the Gulf Clan.

Goodman reported from Miami