Colombia announces capture of one of most wanted traffickers

Authorities had pursued the elusive drug lord for almost seven years and offered up to 3,000 million pesos (US$ 795,000) for information leading to his capture. The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction.

“This is a coup ... only compared to the capture of Pablo Escobar,” said President Iván Duque, confirming the detention in a statement. Escobar, the founder and head of the Medellin Cartel, died in a shootout in 1993.