springfield-news-sun logo
X

Colombia announces capture of one of most wanted traffickers

Nation & World
Updated 19 minutes ago
Colombian authorities say they have captured Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias “Otoniel,” leader of the violent Clan del Golfo drug  cartel and one of the country’s most wanted traffickers

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian officials on Saturday announced the capture of Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias “Otoniel,” leader of the violent Clan del Golfo drug cartel and one of the country’s most wanted traffickers.

Authorities had pursued the elusive drug lord for almost seven years and offered up to 3,000 million pesos (US$ 795,000) for information leading to his capture. The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction.

“This is a coup ... only compared to the capture of Pablo Escobar,” said President Iván Duque, confirming the detention in a statement. Escobar, the founder and head of the Medellin Cartel, died in a shootout in 1993.

Duque highlighted the work of Colombian security forces and intelligence and said information was shared with "agencies in the United States and the United Kingdom, given the dangerousness of this criminal.”

Colombia's army released photographs of Úsuga handcuffed and under guard. Gen. Luis Fernando Navarro said the operation to capture Úsuga was carried out at dawn Friday by more than 500 members of the country's special forces.

Human Rights Watch Americas director José Miguel Vivanco congratulated Colombian authorities for Úsuga’s detention and urged justice of the victims of “the hundreds of crimes committed under his command.”

"For this capture to help prevent new abuses, serious efforts must be made to fully dismantle armed groups, protect the population and ensure justice,” Vivanco added.

In Other News
1
Corral leads No. 12 Mississippi over Orgeron, LSU 31-17
2
Iowa St. wins another close one against No. 8 Cowboys 24-21
3
Vanessa Bryant said LA sheriff promised to secure crash site
4
BYU beats Washington State in 1st game since Rolovich fired
5
Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top