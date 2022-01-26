Collins joins fellow American Keys in Australian Open semis

Keys will play top-ranked Ash Barty in the other semifinal on Thursday.

The loss ended a strong run by Cornet, who played her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in her 63rd main-draw appearance. The French player had an upset victory over two-time major winner Simona Halep in the fourth round. The WTA says that Cornet should return to the top 50 in the rankings due to her performance here .

Collins will play the winner of the following quarterfinal on Rod Laver Arena between former French Open champion Iga Swiatek and Kai Kanepi.

Later Wednesday, second-seeded Daniil Medvedev was expecting to face one of the toughest challenges to his bid to collect a second consecutive Grand Slam singles title when he plays 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in a night match.

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Jannik Sinner in the other men’s quarterfinal.

The winners will meet Friday in one men’s semifinal, while Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini have already booked their spot in the other, also on Friday.

Caption Danielle Collins, left, of the U.S. is congratulated by Alize Cornet of France following their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair

Caption Danielle Collins of the U.S. bounces the racket in frustration during her quarterfinal match against Alize Cornet of France at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill