Collection of Norman Mailer's writing finds new publisher

James Baldwin chastised Mailer for perpetuating the “myth of the sexuality of Negros”

Asked if he would confirm the Ankler report, Wylie said “That's not the issue at all.” Asked why Random House was not publishing the book, Wylie called it an “editorial decision” and added “There is really no issue here.”

Mailer, who died in 2007, was among the most famous and controversial authors in his lifetime and has long been a signature part of Random House's legacy, which includes such Mailer peers as Truman Capote and William Styron. He was the recipient of Pulitzer Prizes for “The Armies of the Night” and “The Executioner's Song,” but was also widely condemned for his writing on race, for his admittedly misogynist opinions and for the stabbing of his second wife, Adele Morales, in 1960.

While news of Random House not publishing the new collection led to allegations on social media that Mailer was being "cancelled," his books remain widely available through Random House and the Library of America, which has been releasing permanent bound editions of his work. "The White Negro" can easily be found online, including Dissent magazine, where the essay first appeared.

But interest in his work has sharply faded, especially compared to such contemporaries as Baldwin. According to NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85% of the print market, combined sales for four of Mailer's best known books — “The Armies of the Night,” “The Naked and the Dead,” “The Executioner's Song” and “The Fight” — were under 4,000 copies in 2021.

One of Mailer's sons, Michael Mailer, told the AP that Random House suggested a centennial project. The family, along with Mailer biographer J. Michael Lennon, “put together a proposal for a collection of political essays on democracy which they liked and then decided later not to proceed due to objections, putatively, from certain junior executives.”

A Random House spokesperson did not respond directly to allegations about the book's contents, saying in a statement: “It is factually incorrect that Random House cancelled an upcoming book of essays by Norman Mailer. We did not have this collection under contract. Random House does continue to publish much of Norman Mailer’s backlist.”