Cole, Stanton lead Yankees past Red Sox 8-3, cut lead to 1

J.D. Martinez broke up Cole’s no-hit bid with a double down the right field line with two out in the fourth. Rafael Devers spoiled the shutout with a three-run homer in the sixth that made it 7-3.

Torres led off the seventh with a fly ball to straightaway center that was knocked back onto the field by a fan in the front row of the bleachers. There was some confusion before the umpires confirmed that it was a home run.

José Iglesias and Kiké Hernandez singled off Yankees reliever Clay Holmes with two out in the seventh before Wandy Peralta struck out pinch-hitter Bobby Dalbec to end Boston's last big threat.

ACE IN THE HOLE

With erstwhile ace Chris Sale only making seven starts so far after recovering from Tommy John surgery — and only once completing as many as six innings — Eovaldi had been mentioned as a possible No. 1 starter for Boston’s playoff run. But he allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings.

The first three Yankees batters reached base and scored against Eovaldi. Aaron Judge doubled in one run, took third on Stanton’s RBI groundout and scored on Torres’ two-out single.

Stanton hit his 32nd homer of the season in the third. Eovaldi left after giving up Joey Gallo’s single and walking Brett Gardner; Hirokazu Sawamura replaced him and got Kyle Higashioka to pop the ball up, but first baseman Kyle Schwarber let it drop for a run-scoring single that made it 7-0.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Jameson Taillon (ankle) is with the team for the road trip and manager Aaron Boone said there is a “good chance” Taillon returns for one of the games against Toronto. He has not pitched since Sept. 6.

Red Sox: Reinstated OF Jarren Duran and INF Jonathan Araúz from the COVID-19 injured list and optioned them to Triple-A Worcester. To make room for them on the 40-man roster, RHPs Geoff Hartlieb and Yacksel Rios were designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP Nestor Cortes (2-2, 2.79 ERA) has struck out 30 and walked six over 22 1/3 innings in four starts. He’ll oppose Red Sox righty Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.63), who is winless in his past five starts and allowed four runs in 1 2/3 innings against the Yankees on Aug. 18.

